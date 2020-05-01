Over 1.8-lakh Khulna families get rice, cash money









Over 1.80 lakh jobless and needy families got 1,873 tonnes of rice and Taka 79.9 lakh cash as general relief in Khulna district amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.





Officials said the district administrations with assistance of public representatives distributed the rice and money allocated by the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief to assist the needy people strictly maintaining physical distancing.





District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) Azizul Haque Zoarder told BSS that the government has allocated 2,420 tonnes of rice and Taka 88.8 lakh under the special relief program for distribution among the jobless and needy families of the district.





“We have already distributed 1,873 tonnes of rice and Taka 79.9 lakh cash among 1.80-lakh jobless and needy families of all nine upazilas of the district and Khulna City Corporation,” he said.





Around 547 tonnes of rice and Taka 8.9 lakh cash remain in stock for distribution, he added.





Leave Your Comments