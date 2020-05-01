Chinese ventilators could kill patients: British doctors





The UK purchased 250 "unreliable" ventilators from China that could have caused significant harm to patients, doctors said after the equipment had arrived.





Their warning came soon after Michael Gove announced that the Government had secured the ventilators earlier this month.





Nine days later, a five-page letter raising serious concerns about the equipment was sent to a senior NHS official by a senior anaesthesia and intensive care doctor at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust on behalf of a group of clinicians from the area.







---telegraph.uk



