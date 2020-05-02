Shahiduzzaman MP of Naogaon-2 infected with coronavirus





Awami League Whip Md Atiur Rahman Atik told bdnews24.com that the report of the coronavirus test on Shahiduzzaman came back positive on Friday.



The chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on power, energy and mineral resources ministry, Shahiduzzman,was staying in his NAM Bhaban flat, another MP of the ruling party said.



"He has isolated himself in the flat following doctor's advice," the MP, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.



Shahiduzzaman had fever, but no coughs or other symptoms, the MP said.



The 65-year-old Naogaon MP and former whip also has diabetes.





---bdnews24.com



