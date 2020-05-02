CPB condemns attack on Cuban Embassy in USA





Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) has vehemently protested the gun-attack on Cuban Embassy in Washington.







Mujahidul Islam Selim and Mohammad Shah Alam, president and general secretary respectively of the party, came up with the protest through a press release on Friday.



They said, ‘‘As per international law, the host country has to ensure security of diplomats. Such an attack is never acceptable.’’



‘‘How could an armed man get into the specially secured diplomatic zone in a car?’’ they questioned.



The CPB leaders called for ensuring security for all the diplomats in the United States. In addition, they demanded lifting of all unjust embargoes from Cuba.



A man with a sophisticated assault rifle attacked the Cuban Embassy on April 30 and fortunately it hurt none.

