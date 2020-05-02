'Kim Jong Un makes public appearance'





North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has made his first public appearance in around 20-days - after speculation, the dictator had died. The country's state news agency KCNA said on Saturday leader Kim Jong-un attended the completion of a fertilizer plant in a region north of the capital, Pyongyang, in the first report of his public activity since April 11.



There has been widespread speculation about his health after he missed the birth anniversary celebrations of state founder Kim Il-sung on April 15.



The day is a major holiday in North Korea and Kim as leader usually pays a visit to the mausoleum where his grandfather lies in state.





---express.uk







