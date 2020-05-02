USA approves Remdesivir for emergency use for coronavirus patients





President Donald Trump announced Friday that the FDA has approved the experimental drug remdesivir for emergency use in hospitalized coronavirus patients.



'I'm pleased to announce that Gilead now has an E wave from the FDA for remdesivir,' Trump said.



It is the first drug shown to help fight the disease, which has killed more than 64,000 people in the United States.

Gilead's chief executive officer Daniel O'Day, whose company produces remdesivir joined President Trump, Vice President Pence, Dr. Deborah Birx, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and FDA Commission Stephen Hahn for the announcement.

O'Day pledged to donate 1.5 million doses of the drug to help patients in need.



'What I would like to say on behalf of Gilead and the president's point, we feel a tremendous responsibility. We are humbled with this first step for hospitalized patients. We want to make sure nothing gets in the way of these patients getting the medicine. So we made a decision to donate 1.5 million vials of remdesivir. We will be working with the government to determine how best to distribute that within the United States,' he said.



'We will be working very closely to get that to patients, working with FEMA and other parts of the government to make sure that we get that to the patients in need as quickly as possible. There are patients out there that can benefit from this medicine today that are hospitalized. We don't want any time to waste for that,' he added.



The company has been pushing for FDA approval of the drug. It was given after preliminary results from a government-sponsored study showed that remdesivir shortened the time to recovery by 31 per cent, or about four days on average, for hospitalized coronavirus patients.



The FDA previously gave emergency use authorization to a malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, after President Trump promoted it.

The antiviral remdesivir has shown promise for treating coronavirus, and the head of the drug's maker, Gilead Sciences, said he's committed to ensuring anyone who needs the drug will have access to it.



'We're going to work very closely with the government and with health care systems to make sure that it's accessible, that it's affordable to governments,' said O'Day in conversation with Stat News.



'We're going to make sure that access is not an issue with this medicine.'



A list price for remdesivir is not available but a recent study published in the Journal of Virus Eradication found that manufacturing a 10-day treatment course would cost about $9.



Earlier this year, Gilead donated its 1.5 million dose stockpile of remdesivir for research on its use for treating coronavirus including the NIH study that Dr Anthony Fauci said Wednesday suggested that the drug 'can block this virus.'



On Thursday, the Gilead said in an earnings report that it could make 140,000 treatment courses by the end of May (although O'Day slightly revised this estimation in conversation with Stat) and 'several million' courses over the course of next year.



'This is a global pandemic,' O'Day said to Stat.



'There should be no question about our ability to get medicine in the hands of patients, and that's how we're going to approach the period of time after the donation.'



His company has already begun ramping up production of remdesivir, a drug it originally developed to treat Ebola, although it flopped in trials for that disease.



O'Day said that the company currently has enough remdesivir on hand for more than 50,000 10-day treatment courses.



'Look, I think we understand the responsibility that we have as a company,' O'Day said.



'That's exactly why, as we thought through the best approach to making this drug available in the early days, we thought it was very important to move with a donation of our entire existing supply.



'First of all, it's just the right thing to do. And secondly, it was going to facilitate access in recognition of the public health emergency and the fact that data was still developing on the medicine and regulatory processes were still underway.



'We didn't want access to be encumbered at all in the beginning, which is why we just went for a donation right up front of 1.5 million doses.'







