Global coronavirus death toll reaches 239,588





Two more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Friday, taking the death toll in the country to 170.





Besides, total confirmed cases stand at 8231 as 571 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the period.





Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), came up with the disclosure in the daily online health bulletin, held at the Management Information System (MIS) in the afternoon.





The global death toll from coronavirus reached 234,105 as of Friday morning.





Since it was first reported in China in December last year, coronavirus has infected 3,308,233 people globally, according to Worldometer.

Of them, 2,031,309 are currently being treated and 50,944 among them are in serious or critical condition.

So far, 1,042,819 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

