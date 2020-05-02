Another physician infected with coronavirus in Sherpur





Another physician has been diagnosed with coronavirus in the district, raising the total number of infected physicians to five.





Besides, thirteen health workers tested coronavirus positive till Friday and total coronavirus cases in the district is now 30, said civil surgeon Anwarur Rouf.





The infected physician is a private practitioner and member of Bangladesh Medical Association of Sherpur unit.





He is now undergoing treatment at his house, said the civil surgeon.





According to family sources, four days ago he visited a coronavirus infected physician in Sherpur District Hospital.





First coronavirus patient was detected in the district on April 15.





Six patients have so far been recovered from coronavirus till Friday.

