Woman died at isolation unit in Chandur hospital





A woman who had been suffering from fever and cold died at Chandpur Government General Hospital’s isolation ward on Friday night.





The deceased was identified as Fatema Begum, 40, wife of Jahangir Alam, a resident of Munshibari Madrasa road area of the district town.





Residential Medical officer Dr Sujauddowla Rubel said the woman was brought to the hospital around 8am and died around 9:30am.





Her samples were collected for test, he said.





Earlier, on April 23, two women died at the isolation ward.





Two more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Friday, taking the death toll in the country to 170.





Besides, total confirmed cases stand at 8231 as 571 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the period.

