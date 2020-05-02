Russian construction minister tests positive for COVID-19w

File photo taken on Feb 10, 2020 shows Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meeting with Russian Minister of Construction, Housing and Utilities Vladimir Yakushev in Moscow, Russia.(Sputnik via Xinhua)





Russian Minister of Construction, Housing and Utilities Vladimir Yakushev and his deputy Dmitry Volkov have tested positive for COVID-19, the TASS news agency reported on Friday, citing the press service of the ministry.





"I will undergo treatment under the supervision of doctors in one of the city hospitals. I will stay in touch," Yakushev said.





On Thursday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said he has tested positive for COVID-19.





Russia has registered 114,431 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, up by a new daily record of 7,933.

