7 RMG workers among eight test coronavirus positive in Savar





Eight people, including seven RMG workers, were diagnosed with coronavirus in last 24 hours till Friday night after reopening of garment factories on limited scale amid risks of the virus transmission.





Confirming the matter, Upazila Health and Family Planning officer Dr Sayemul Huda said that he has sent letter to the upazila nirhabi officer requesting to shut all the factories, including garment ones, as the coronavirus cases are on rise in the upazila.





He also requested local MP and state minister for disaster and relief in this regard and sent a copy to the Director General of Directorate of Health and other departments concerened.





Among the garment workers, five are male and rest two are female and they are undergoing treatment at Mirpur Lalkuthi General Hospital.





The houses of infected patients have been put under lockdown.





Meanwhile, garment worker Selim Hossain, who tested positive five days ago, went into hiding.

