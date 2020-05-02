Corona-affected MP Shahiduzzaman doing well, says MP Atik





Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker, the first MP tested positive for Covid-19 in the country, is in good condition at his Nam Bhaban Flat in the city.





“His (Shahiduzzaman) condition is good now. I talked to him this morning,” ruling party’s whip Md Atiur Rahman Atik, MP told UNB on Saturday.





Shahiduzzaman Sarker, MP from Naogaon-2 constituency and the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, was reported positive for COVID-19 on Friday.





The 64-year-old ruling party MP returned to Dhaka from Naogaon three days ago with fever. His samples were collected on Thursday and tested at the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).





He has kept himself isolated at his flat following the report of coronavirus infection.





Leave Your Comments