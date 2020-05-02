UNO fighting from the front against COVID-19





Sarowar Hazary, Bijoynagar (Brahmanbaria)In the fight against coronavirus pandemic, Meher Nigar, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Bijoynagar in Brahmanbaria, has tirelessly been working in coordination with law enforcers. She is regularly monitoring markets and distributing foods among low-income people.







Through her dedicated works, UNO Meher Nigar, who is a would-be mother, has become an epitome of trust among common people in the upazila. Local people said, the UNO wearing mask and gloves is making people aware of maintaining social distance, conducting mobile courts and reaching daily essentials to the doors of the distressed people.





Meher Nigar said, “I am regularly conducting mobile courts and fining people who violate the safety rules. Home quarantine is being ensured for the People who are coming from different parts of the country.”





“Though I was supposed to remain at home as I am expecting a baby, I have been working for people during this pandemic,” she further said.The UNO urged all to maintain social distance and stay at home as per the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Leave Your Comments