Diner Sheshe





"When I was 9, I dressed up for a dance at school. I was so excited and thought I looked great. But when my uncle saw me, he said, 'kuchkhilaatenahi ho ise?' I've always been seen as a 'bag of bones' who could get 'blown away by the wind at any point'.





The funny part is, people thought saying these things wasn't insulting. Apparently insults about being 'too thin' don't count as body shaming. Unfortunately, the mentality is that thin people can take shit about their bodies -- we're thin anyway, so what problems would we have? And I never understood why, because the comments hurt me and made me so self-conscious.





As I grew older, the other girls matured and developed breasts and big hips-comparing bodies became a thing. My own friends would call me flat-chested 'for fun', but it was hard to take it lightly. I started getting overly conscious about the clothes I wore and avoided wearing anything tight like jeans or dresses. I avoided bright clothes too-I hated getting any kind of attention and refused to take photos. To be honest, even wearing baggy clothes didn't help. I was 'swimming in them'.





Then 4 years ago, I created my Instagram account. Before that, I never received compliments on the way I looked- so maybe by creating it I was expecting some sort of validation. Still, posting photos of myself was so scary. I was terrified that people would say mean things.







But to my surprise, people complimented me and called me beautiful! Deep inside, I always knew there was nothing wrong with me. Still, I think somewhere I needed that little boost. And so what if I needed that validation to remind myself that I'm great the way I am?





The compliments made me more confident and soon, I started posting pictures in all kinds of outfits- bright clothes, baggy clothes - anything that I wanted! People still tell me to eat and stop 'starving myself'. I usually ask them not to worry about me starving and instead focus on their own lives. And finally, I'm at a point where I no longer wait for validation- I just go for it, wear whatever I want, eat whatever I want and be whatever the hell I want!"





Humans of Bombay, Fb

