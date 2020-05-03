KSA pledges $2.66m worth of aid to Palestine

The aid comes as the country has repeatedly emphasized the importance of cooperation against the pandemic. -AFP



Saudi Arabia, with its charity arm King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), has pledged more than $2.5 million worth of medical supplies to Palestine in the fight against coronavirus, state-run SPA reported.





The $2.66 million supplies, include medical equipment from Europe, China and the Kingdom. The aid comes as the country has repeatedly emphasized the importance of cooperation against the pandemic.





he 2019-20 coronavirus pandemic was confirmed to have spread to the West Bank on 5 March 2020, beginning the 2020 coronavirus outbreak in Palestine. The Palestinian health ministry said the cases had first been detected at a hotel in the Bethlehem area, where a group of Greek tourists had visited the hotel in late February, with two later diagnosed with the virus. The first two cases in Gaza City, Gaza were diagnosed on 21 March.







There are 17 cases as of 26 April 2020, 11 of whom have recovered as of 20 April 2020.









