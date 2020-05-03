IBCCI holds board meeting via video conference

Officials of IBCCI held a board meeting on Saturday through a video conference. IBCCI President Abdul Matlub Ahmad and Vice President Shoeb Chowdhury are seen in the picture among others. -AA



India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) held its 74th board meeting through a video conference on Saturday. All participants of the meeting attended the event online from their respective residences.





IBCCI President Abdul Matlub Ahmad presided over the meeting. It was attended by IBCCI Vice President Shoeb Chowdhury, Vice President Abhisek Das and IBCCI former President Mohammad Ali.





The other participants of the meeting were Venugopal Numbikkeril Chellappan Pillai, Motiar Rahman, Sangeeta Khan, Arup Dasgupta, Mehrun N Islam, Dr. Prakash Saboo, Madhu Singh, Abdul Wahed and Ershad Rana.





The IBCCI officials discussed different aspects of the appointment of a Secretary General, launching a relief fund for standing by ordinary people under these critical circumstances and engaging with the High Commissions of both countries for activating the land ports.





