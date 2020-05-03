Rains lash Dhaka; more spells ahead



Dhaka city dwellers experienced moderate rains in several spells on Saturday.





Met office recorded 7 mm rain in the capital from 6am to 12pm, said meteorologist Mohammad Aftab Uddin, reports UNB.





The weather office forecast that light to moderate rain thunder showers accompanied by lightning flashes and temporary gusty and squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country.







Rain and thunder showers activity is likely to continue in the next 72 hours, said a met office bulletin.

Leave Your Comments