Pakistan complacency in reining in terror





May 2 every year when dreaded terrorist and Al Qaeda head Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011 in no other place than in Abbottabad, close to a military establishment in the backyard of Pakistan .







What more shame can it bring to a nation which claims to be fighting terror! It's equally condemnable that Bin Laden was hiding all along in Pakistan and they didn't even know when the US special troops came, killed him and went back with the body.







The defensive argument that Pakistan didn't have any whiff about Osama hiding in a safe is difficult to buy even 9 years after his elimination. If not the full state complicity, it's hard to accept that a powerful segment of the highly politicised military or the ISI were oblivious of Bin Laden's whereabouts.





Nine years hence, nothing much has changed in Pakistan. Deep State still rules the roost and has its ugly nose poked in almost every matter of Pakistan's polity and stratagem. Amid this prevailing scenario, the global community is surprised to see that Pakistan has confirmed only 19 of the 130 terrorists sanctioned by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).





And, out of this 19, Pakistan has requested removal of names of 6 terrorists. Security analysts the world over, find this bizarre. To strengthen its case, Pakistan is believed to have approached China for emotional traction. We all know China has been backing Pakistan by pressurising UNSC and the FATF to defend Jaish e Mohammad (JeM) terrorist Masood Azhar from being declared a globally designated terrorist.







However, later China had to retract from its stand due to mounting pressure from the western countries, the EU and of course India. Now, to divert attention from COVIN pandemic and FATF date of ultimatum (June this year) drawing to a close, Pakistani antics under Prime Minister Imran Khan has again come to play. Imran Khan has told the UNSC that in the light of its inability to locate the missing terrorists, their names needed to be deleted from the list.





Earlier, on April 20 this year, US tech firm, Castellum revealed that Pakistan has removed names of as many as 3800 terrorists from the list. From 9th March 9 alone, 1800 names have been removed. Situation in Pakistan remains grim, from the security point of view. Also, there are no signs yet of tackling terror threats within Pakistan. Because of ongoing threat of the COVIN virus and possibly due to Ramadan, there may be a temporary lull in terror strikes.





Yet, the world knows that Pakistan (more specifically the ISI) has sheltered a good number of terrorists extending training, funding and other logistical support in Afghanistan. This is seen by sporadic terror happenings in the terror afflicted state.







Pakistan's targets in Afghanistan have always been locations linked to India. Only last month, Pak sponsored terrorists had plans to hit the Indian embassy in Kabul but instead struck at a Gurudwara killing more than 25. It will continue to harm Indian interests as it's uncomfortable with warm ties seen to be growing between Afghanistan and India.





Significantly, Pakistan is believed to have told the UNSC, in the meantime, that there are 4 Indian 'terrorists' we're working in Afghanistan. However, possibly as a tactical measure, Indian security agencies withdrew the persons alleged from Afghanistan.







This said, Afghanistan and Kashmir remain in focus by surreptitious forces to strike terror. And there doesn't seem to be any let up in this nefarious Pakistan agenda, particularly at these critical and uncertain times engulfed by a global pandemic. Bin Laden, on his 9th death day, must be turning in his grave seeing the developments in Pakistan on the terror front where terrorists continue to flourish like the invisible virus.







The writer is a security analyst, a freelance columnist on security issues and former National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Mauritius. The views expressed are personal



