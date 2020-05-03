Rishi Kapoor: Bengali stars pay their last respects



Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday after a year's battle with cancer. The actor was admitted to Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital on Wednesday morning, Times Of India. After Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news was his demise on Twitter, condolences started pouring in. Bengali actors Prosenjit Chatterjee, Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chatterjee have condoled the death on social media.





Actor ProsenjitChatterjee took to Twitter and wrote, "#RishiKapoor, a legend and institution in Indian Cinema. An era comes to end with his demise. But his charm on screen will live forever. May you rest in peace." Actress Paoli Dam wrote that Rishi Kapoor was a vibrant part of her childhood.







"Rest in peace, sir @chintskap. My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and fans. A star who we will never forget... a human being whose joie de vivre is a lesson in itself. A vibrant part of my childhood years. Hindi cinema is incomplete without a mention of his films," her tweet read. Actor Parambrata Chatterjee couldn't fathom the news. He said that Rishi Kapoor will be remembered in joy.







He wrote, "Something is seriously wrong with the times, with humanity, with the world... #riprishikapoor yes you shall be remembered in joy, Because that's what your art brought to people! (sic)."







Actress PriyankSarkar poured her tribute on Twitter. She tweeted, "Don't know what to say. Yesterday we lost one of the best actor, Irrfan Sir and today the Legendary Rishi sir. Indian cinema just lost two of its best gem. I am just shocked. Don't know what happens next. Rip sir.

