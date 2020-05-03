'Extraction 2' on the cards, Chris could return for more action



Director Sam Hargrave has said that there is potential for a sequel to his film, 'Extraction'. Hargrave, who made his feature debut with the Netflix action thriller, added that it wasn't always a part of the plan, but discussions about a follow-up began after studio executives saw potential in the story.





He told Collider, "It wasn't something (discussed) on set. As soon as it got mentioned, that thought of a sequel - because, I guess, Netflix was enjoying the dailies and things were coming together and people were like, 'Oh, this could be…'. You know, you talk about all these things. Is it a franchise? Is it all these things? Who knows until the movie comes out and the audience responds. They'll be the ones who decide. But it was talked about."





Hargrave added, "As soon as it was, Joe brought up an interesting point that most of the time, you get a sequel. Rarely do you go back in time into prequels. […] You get the sense that Chris and Harbour have a great chemistry […] so we thought that was a very interesting way - if you were to go backwards in time - that you could play with the prequel to a story like this."





The filmmaker was referring to the dynamic between Chris Hemsworth'scharacter, the mercenary Tyler Rake, and his old ally, played by David Harbour. The film ends ambiguously, and Hargrave had previously spoken about how Netflix had mandated that he leave the story open-ended, perhaps to leave room for a sequel.





Writer Joe Russo said that together with his brother, Anthony, they're all about franchise filmmaking. The Russos have directed four Marvel films, including the third and fourth 'Avengers' movies.

