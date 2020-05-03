Couldn't collect first award: Kangana





KanganaRanaut made her Bollywood debut 14 years ago with Anurag Basu's Gangster, and she had captured the interest of the audience immediately. After the film received rave reviews, there was no looking back for Kangana and she has only grown from strength to strength since, to become one of the most acclaimed and popular actors today.





It is a known fact that Kangana made it on her own and faced a lot of hardships. She started acting at the age of 17 and her debut film released when she was 18. However, very few are aware of how she dealt with logistics even after her debut film.





On the 14th anniversary of her debut, the actress revealed that while she won an Award for Best Actress for the 2006 film, she didn't have finances to travel to Singapore to collect her award and a friend collected it on her behalf. "I had no idea that I was nominated.







When the team was leaving for the event, they asked me about my travel plans. I had no idea how to go to Singapore, where to stay, and I was too embarrassed to even ask my crew about ticket prices. So I missed that opportunity.



