Happy Birthday Bruan Lara- Windies legend turns 51



Former West Indies captain and legendary batsman Brian Lara celebrated his 51st birthday on Saturday.







Lara, who is famously known for his unbeaten 400 against England in a drawn Test in 2004, also has a distinction of becoming the only West Indies cricketer with more than 10,000 runs in both Tests and ODIs. In fact, his 400 remains the record for being the highest individual score in Test cricket till date.





Lara also played an influential part in the 1996 World Cup. Notably, his knock of 111 against South Africa powered the Windies to the semi-finals of the tournament. In his international career that spanned 17 years, the stylish left-hander slammed 53 centuries and 111 half-centuries across both formats of the game.





Meanwhile, Twitter was buzzing with wishes for the Caribbean great on his auspicious day. Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim shared a picture of him with Brian Lara and wrote a heartfelt message to extend his wishes for the highest individual score in Test cricket.







Mushfiqur is one of the cricketers who took to social media to wish and show his admiration for the West Indian great. Mushfiqur wrote on his official facebook page: "Happy birthday to my childhood hero as well as my super hero...live long."





Former Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar wished Lara on his 51st birthday and shared a picture of him with Brian Lara and wrote a heartfelt message on Twitter. Sachin wrote: "Wishing my fellow Taurean a very happy birthday. Was great fun catching up with you recently.





Have a great one, Prince! Look forward to seeing you soon. Take care".







Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and spinner Harbhajan Singh also wished Lara on his 51th birthday and shared a picture of them with Brian Lara on Twitter.



Leave Your Comments