Shakib reveals name of his newborn daughter



The Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has announced the name his newborn daughter through a post on his verified page on social site Facebook on Saturday.





Earlier, world-class all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has become the father of a daughter for the second time in the midst of coronavirus at an US hospital (April 24). Shakib wrote on his Facebook official page by posting a card with two footprints of the newborn, "On 24th April, the first day of the Ramadan Kareem on a Friday at fajar time we have been blessed with another baby girl, another blessing from Allah SWT and we have named her (Errum Hasan) means (Jannat) because she truly is a piece of heaven Alhamdulillah."







Shakib flew to the USA to accompany his wife Shishir. He was in self-isolation for 14 days after reaching the USA. The couple also has another daughter, Alyana Hasan, who was also born in the USA five years ago. Currently, the star all-rounder is serving a two-year ban imposed by the ICC for failing to report corrupt approaches made to him.







The southpaw is expected to return to action at the highest level of the cricket in next October. Shakib has not posted the picture of his daughter even though he gave his name. Fans are waiting to see the look of Alaina's sister. Alaina, the first daughter of the Shakib-Shishir couple, has already won the love of millions of people in the country.





Let Errum Hasan grow up beautifully - this is the wish of cricket fans on social sites.





