I don't want to leave Real: Marcelo

Marcelo Vieira



Real Madrid full-back Marcelo insisted he did not want to leave the La Liga giants amid links with Juventus.





The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from Madrid, where he has enjoyed a successful stay since arriving from Fluminense in 2007. But Marcelo has no desire to leave the Santiago Bernabeu, and he also feels Madrid want him to stay. Reports GOAL.







"I don't want to leave and I don't think Madrid would let me anyway," he told Fabio Cannavaro during an Instagram Live chat on Friday. "I'm really happy here. Since I came here with my family, it's been incredible. "I don't really know if it's true that Juve wanted to sign me to be honest."





Marcelo has continued to be linked to Juventus, the club his former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo joined in 2018. The 31-year-old noted the reaction from the Serie A club's fans to the rumours was positive. "A couple of years ago I heard that I'd signed for Juve, that I'd already pulled on the Juve shirt and that I couldn't live without Cristiano," Marcelo said.





"People invent a lot of things. It was all fine with me, as I saw that some Juve fans quite liked the idea of me joining."





Real Madrid are the only club that Marcelo has ever played for, with the Brazilian star making a total of 505 appearances for the Spanish side across all competitions. That puts him within striking distance of Real Madrid's top 10 for most games played, with former midfielder Michel sitting 10th with 559 appearances.





During his time in Spain, Marcelo has won La Liga four times and has claimed the Champions League on four other occasions. Additionally, the Brazil star has lifted multiple Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup trophies.





On an individual level, Marcelo has been recognized in the UEFA Team of the Year on six occasions while also being named to La Liga's Team of the Season in 2015-16. Prior to the league's suspension due to the coronavirus, Real Madrid sat second in La Liga, two points behind rivals Barcelona.









Leave Your Comments