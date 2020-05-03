A welfare initiative of Gopalganj DC: 'Good Neighbor' Program

Shahida Sultana Deputy Commissioner of Gopalganj, the innovator of the initaiative 'ood neighbor' initiative for the helpless people of Gopalganj. -AA



In the fight against infectious and deadly corona virus, Gopalganj District Administration has taken a welfare initiative along with the government allocation to deliver food items to the helpless working people under the in house living due to corona virus.







The name of the initiative is "good neighbor" program. Through this program, one rich family of the society will help another poor family with food items in the corona epidemic. A family does not have what it takes to eat tomorrow, it does not have cooking food, it cannot afford to buy it.







Their names may not have appeared in the list of chairman-members either, the district administration is delivering food items to their homes to find such families from different parts of the district.





Responding to the call of the district administration, any able-bodied person of the society can take the responsibility of providing food items to one or more families. With the money given by the person, the district administration will buy rice, pulses, oil, salt and other food items and deliver them to the helpless family. In the meantime, 807 families from different areas of Gopalganj have received assistance from this great initiative.







Rokeya Begum (69) a hearing disabled, wife of Nur Uddin Molla of Boalia village of Gopinathpur union under Sadar upazila, told the Asian Age that her husband was unemployed, could not do any work due to physical illness, had to live with other's help, have no mobile phone, last Wednesday (April 29, 2020) a boy from the house next door came and said, looking for you from a Official of the DC office, When I came out of the house, I saw a man get out of a car with a sack and ask me my name, my husband's name and then he gave me the sack.





I opened the sack and saw a lot of things in it. I couldn't even think. And suddenly a sack was brought for me! I am very happy, I pray, that he sent me these food items, may Allah bless him.



By the DC's "good neighbor" program, about 807 families from Gopalganj municipal area and surrounding unions including poor workers of Gopalganj municipal area, Imam of Muktijoddha Complex Mosque, College road, Gopalganj Mowlana Sahidur Rahman, Kalpona Begum, Salam Molla have received food aid.



Mahabubul Alam, NDC of the Deputy Commissioner's office, said that 33 wealthy person from Gopalganj had deposited Tk 6 lakh 60 thousand and 5 hundred in the district's "good neighbor" program from April 4 to April 30. From there, food assistance has been provided to 807 families at a cost of Tk 6 lakh 26 thousand 9 hundred 25. This fund has a balance of Tk 33 thousand 5 hundred 75.



He added that officers, employees, police, army members, government officials engaged in relief work and journalists from various media outlets were working in the field. They travel to different areas and keep track of who has received relief or not. Many families did not get relief from them or reported lack of family.



Deputy Commissioner Shahida Sultana told reporters that there are many people in the district who want to keep their donations a secret from the society. Again many want to secretly give food items to helpless people to avoid the hassle of serving. Someone is ashamed to go to the public representatives to ask for help.







With these issues in mind, we have taken the "good neighbor" initiative. We have already got 33 families who have already taken care of 807 families. With the money given by these 33 person, food items have been purchased and delivered to the homes of the unemployed and helpless families.



He called upon the wealthy persons of the society to take the responsibility of providing food items to the underprivileged families through their neighbors. Then not a single person in the society will go without food.





Then, he urged the rich people of the society to show their interest in this "good neighbor" initiative.#





---Mijanur Rahman Manik, Gopalganj

