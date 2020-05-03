Indian Air Force to conduct fly pasts today



Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said the Air Force will conduct fly pasts from Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram and another from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat today to express gratitude to all COVID-19 warriors. It will include both transport and fighter aircraft.





"On May 3, there are some special activities that the nation will get to witness from all the three Services," the CDS said in a press conference on Friday evening, reports The Hindu.







He was accompanied by the three serving military chiefs -- Chief of the Indian Army General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, and Indian Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria.





IAF will also be showering petals on hospitals across the country, which are involved in the fight against COVID-19.





"The Army on its part will conduct mounted band displays along some of the COVID-19 hospitals in almost every district of our country. To express solidarity that we stand by our police personnel, the armed forces will also lay wreaths at the police memorial on May 3," he added.





The Navy will be out on the seas displaying their formations. "You will witness some lighting of our ships on the seashores expressing solidarity and gratitude once again on our part." he said.





Army Chief General Manoj Naravane said there will be no let-up in counter-terrorist operations due to COVID-19. The terrorists killed in operations are handed over to civil administration and they do the needful.







There are no problems in dealing with Coronavirus in the Army. The first patient in the Army is cured and the jawan is back on duty. Army so far has had only 14 cases of which five have been cured and they have returned to work, he said.





IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said, "We have enforced all the precautions and so far there is no COVID-19 case in the Air Force. But we will not lower our guard."





