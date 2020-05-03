COVID-19: UAE provides medical aid to Bangladesh



The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has provided seven metric tons of medical supplies to Bangladesh to bolster the country's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.





UAE Embassy in Dhaka Chargé d' Affaires Talal Mohammed AL Marzouqi handed over medical aid to the Foreign Ministry officials at Hazrat Shahjalal Internati-onal Airport on Thursday evening. Officials from the UAE Embassy and Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present at that time.







A special flight by Etihad Airways carrying the medical supplies landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 8:30pm. Earlier, commenting on the aid delivery from UAE, Saed Mohammed Al Muhairi, UAE Ambassador to Bangladesh, said, "The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the virus. The UAE stands ready to assist Bangladesh in fulfilling its medical requirements as it confronts COVID-19.





Through the provision of this assistance, the UAE aims to facilitate the remarkable work that the country's medical professionals are doing to fight and contain the virus' spread." The UAE has provided more than 341 metric tons of aid to over 33 countries, supporting nearly 341,000 medical professionals in the process.

