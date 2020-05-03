'Lockdown to impact 36 million fresh poor'

Amid lockdown imposed for containing the spread of coronavirus infection, dwellers of the capital come out of their homes taking health hazard. The photo was taken from Moghbazar area on Saturday. -Mostafizur Rahman



The lockdown that was indispensable from Covid-19 pandemic is going to end up with fresh 36 million poor, who were 'non-poor' but vulnerable and lost income, across the country, reveals a study conducted by a private think-tank on Saturday.





Therefore, the new rate of overall poverty in the country would escalate to 40.9%, which means a fresh fall in poverty line of 20.4% populations. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the country's status of existing poor was 34 million.





Researchers of South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM), led by its Executive Director Dr Selim Raihan, have assessed the poverty impacts of the Covid-19 Pandemic in Bangladesh.





Given that the majority of the people are employed in informal activities (85% of total employed), any employment shock, as in COVID-19, is feared to have severe implications to the overall level of poverty of the country, the SANEM said in a summary statement sent to media.





The researchers have run simulations which reveal that with a negative income shock of 25%, the overall poverty rate will be 40.9%, which means another 20.4% population will fall into poverty anew, reads the summary statement.





The SANEM said it has assessed the latest Household Income and Expenditure Survey (HIES) data of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).





Poverty impact of any income shock can differ depending on the people engaged in various economic activities.





Simulation results suggest that most of the newly poor in Bangladesh will be concentrated in economic activities like crop, animal and fishing production (43%), different manufacturing activities including RMG (16%), retail trade (11%), transport activities (10%) and construction activities (7%), it said.





It also noted that given the geographical dynamics of poverty in Bangladesh, a negative income shock on poverty rates will vary across the regions.





It says 40 districts will experience the rise in the percentage of poverty more than the national average. For example, in Rangamati, there will be an additional 30.9% people falling into poverty.





In the same fashion, other major affected districts with higher percentages (than the national average of 20.4%) of additional people falling into poverty will be Mymensingh (30.2%), Sunamganj (28.7%), Cox's Bazar (27.5%), Nilphamari (27.2%), Narail (27.1%), Chottogram (26.9%), Netrokona (25.9%), Chuadanga (25.8%), Sherpur (25.6%), Barguna (25.5%), Shariatpur (25.3%), among other districts.





The estimated impact is found to be lower for Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Munshiganj, Brahmanbaria and Narsingdi. However, since the initial hot spots of infections are concentrated in many of these areas with a high density of population, in reality, fall in income of households in these regions can be much higher than our assumption of 25% income shock.





Also, the higher concentration of small-scale trading activities, which can be heavily hit by the lockdown, may result in much more depressing impacts than the aforementioned estimations.





The research also suggest that the success of the stimulus initiatives depends on three factors mainly are effectively identifying the vulnerable people and thereby determining the nature and duration of support, ensuring that the genuinely affected industries and poor and vulnerable people receives the support and introducing a Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) mechanism to ensure efficiency, transparency and accountability in the distribution mechanism.





