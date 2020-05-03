Important duties in Ramadan



As worship, the importance of the Ramadan is immeasurable and incomparable. In self-restraint, self-control, mind-refreshment, spiritual improvement, fasting is a mandatory and compulsory worship. In the moral and physical provision of mankind, the role of fasting is very significant. The good advantage of receiving exercise of recognizance life is in front of us. Across the month, some of the works we can perform are referred hereunder:



To give charities more and more: Ramadan is the month of earning rewards. By giving charities along with Fasting and Salah rewards have to be gained. We have to try to donate more in this month. We have to sympathetic to the orphanages, widows, poor - destitute.







The persons upon whom Zakat is mandatory, they have to provide Zakat by counting their assets and it is best for them. Because, Rasulullah (Sa.) used to give a lot of charities. From Abdullah Ibn-Masud (Ra.) narrated, he says, Rasulullah (Sa.) was the most benevolent, and in the month of Ramadan, such kind of charities of him becomes further higher. " (Bukhari).





To pray more and more: In the worship's month of Ramadan, there are many speeches to practice of rewarding works. But, we are busy in the earthy works. It is not expected. We should pray and seek forgiveness more and more. In Hadith, Allah emancipates many men from hell at the time of Iftar. Such procedures of emancipation have been continued in every night. (Al-Jameus Sagir).







In other Hadith, 'in every day and night of Ramadan Allah emancipates many men. In every day and night prayer of every Muslim is accepted.' (At-Targib wat Tarhib).





To perform Tahazzud Salah: To perform Tahazzud Salah in the month of Ramadan is very rewarding work. Besides Ramadan, performing Salatut Tahazzud has many many greatest rewards and honors. For the sake of Ramadan, this value becomes manyfolds. As to awake for eating Sahri for that there is a special facility to perform Salatut Tahazzud at night. Abu Hurayra (Ra.) narrated, "Nabi Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam said, "After mandatory Salah the best rewarded Salah is the night's salah meant Salatut Tahazzud." (Muslim).





Ea'tikaf: Ea'tikaf meant to stay. That Means to live a while separately for going closer to Allah Ta'ala by Prayer, Fasting, reading Holy Quran, Doah, seeking forgiveness and other worships.





The honour of this worship is so much that Rasulullah (Sa.) himself and his followers used to Ea'tikaf in the last tens of every Ramadan. Narrated by Abu Hurayra (Ra.) "He used to do Ea'tikaf in the last ten days of every Ramadan. But, he had done Ea'tikaf for twenty days in the last Ramadan of his life". (Bukhari). It is mentioned that to do Ea'tikaf for ten days is Sunnat.





Searching Laylatul-Kadar: There is night in the month of Ramadan which is better than a thousand months. It is addressed in the Holy Quran, "The Night of Qadr is better than a thousand months." (Sura Al-Qadr) Rasulullah (Sa.) delivers by ordering to search this Laylatul Qadr in last ten days of the month of Ramadan that, "Search the night of Qadr in the odd nights of the last ten days." (Bukhari) We should keep busy in worship at last ten days instead of Eid Marketing. Man and woman are under the same class in the worship of searching Laylatul Qadr. -





