Miller honors journos affected with COVID-19



The US Ambassador in Dhaka Earl R Miller paid rich tribute to the Bangladeshi journalists who have been affected by COVID-19 while perform their duties.





"We honor the journalists who have fallen ill from COVID-19 and their selfless dedication to public service," he said in a statement ahead of the World Press Freedom Day on Saturday. The statement reads that the work of journalists, photojournalists, and media outlets often comes with sacrifice anywhere, including here in Bangladesh.





Miller also expressed his sincere condolences at the death of senior journalist Humayan Kabir Khokon, the first journalist of Bangladesh who dies of COVID-19. "We honor the life of Humayan Kabir Khokon, a senior journalist who worked until the day of his death and posthumously tested positive for the virus," he said.





On World Press Freedom Day, May 3, Miller said the United States joins countries around the world to reaffirm the universal right of free expression and the essential role press freedom plays in protecting democracy and keeping citizens informed and safe.





"This year, we pay special tribute to those journalists who work tirelessly, often under stressful and dangerous conditions, to inform the public about the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.





The USA honors all journalists, everywhere, who have sacrificed their lives, freedom and personal well-being in pursuit of truth and justice, it added.





