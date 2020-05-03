Quader urges factory owners not to terminate RMG workers



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday urged the readymade garments (RMG) factory owners not to terminate any worker amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.







"I do believe the RMG factory owners will set an example of humanity. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government remains beside you. Stand by the RMG workers and keep your pledges. Do not terminate any worker," he said at a virtual press conference on the contemporary affairs from his official residence, reports BSS.





Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said before reopening the RMG factories, the owners pledged that they would not terminate any worker or go for layoff in any factory.





"They (owners) pledged that they would run their factories engaging the workers staying in the capital and would provide a certain portion of salaries to the RMG workers who are staying in different districts. They would discourage workers to return to Dhaka," he said.





But, the road transport and bridges minister said, the reality is that a huge number of workers are returning to the capital from different areas everyday as they have been asked to join their work.





"On Friday, layoff was announced in a factory in Gazipur. Workers were terminated but it wasn't supposed to happen," he added.





Quader said the government has taken various measures, including announcement of stimulus packages, to keep the RMG export orders effective amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already talked to the heads of the governments of different countries over phone to this end.





He said: "The government remains beside the RMG factory owners and we hope that the owners will stand by the workers."





The AL general secretary said the coronavirus testing capacity of the government has increased, and urged people to communicate with the authorities concerned using helpline or hotlines if they have the symptoms of COVID-19.







