'Over 500 BD doctors infected with COVID-19'



The number of doctors infected with coronavirus in the country reached 540 on Saturday, said the Bangladesh Doctors Foundation (BDF), a forum of physicians.





"Among them, 387 are from Dhaka division alone," said Nirupam Das, the chief administrator of the foundation, who described the situation as alarming, reports UNB.





BDF data showed that among Dhaka division doctors, 230 worked at government hospitals and 136 at private hospitals.





Of the total infected doctors, 337 got infected while treating patients at government hospitals and 139 are affiliated with private hospitals. Meanwhile, 55 doctors were diagnosed with coronavirus in Mymensingh division while 14 in Chattogram, 29 in Khulna, 10 in Barishal, six in Sylhet and seven in Rangpur division.





Dr Nirupam said doctors should be careful while disposing the personal protective gears to be safe from the virus.





Bangladesh has so far confirmed 175 deaths and 8,790 coronavirus cases.





