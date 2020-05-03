Varsity's BSL-2 labs could help ease situation: expert

With the assistance from the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, samples for COVID-19 tests are being collected at booths set up at the Government Titumir College in the capital. -Collected



Bangladesh has to enhance capacity in testing coronavirus samples as the existing arrangement to this end is not enough for a population of more than 160 million people, experts suggested while talking to The Asian Age.





The deadly coronavirus has already spread to 60 districts in the country and it has infected almost nine thousand people in 54 days. The test is being done in 29 labs across the country. Of them, 12 are in Dhaka and the rest are in different divisions and districts. In addition, the government has permitted three private hospitals in Dhaka to carry out coronavirus tests of their admitted patients.





Professor Dr Robed Amin of the Department of Medicine in Dhaka Medical College Hospital has suggested that at least BSL-2 labs, which are available in many universities, could be used in carrying out tests for coronavirus samples.





''Many universities of the country have Basic Safety Lab-2 or BSL-2 labs. There are four types of BSL labs. They are BSL-1, BSL-2, BSL-3 and BSL-4. Of them, BSL-1 is a preliminary level lab which is not secured enough for testing coronavirus samples while BSL-2 labs are well equipped to this end,'' he said.





''All the BSL-2 labs could be turned into coronavirus sample testing labs for the time being,'' Professor Robed added.

Replying to a query on shortage of lab technicians, he said, ''Only professional technologists can collect samples from the patients. Less trained people can not do the job properly.''





It could be mentioned here that the recruitment process for medical technologists and lab technologists has been halted for 12 years due to a lawsuit.





At the moment, a total of 1,488 lab technologists are working against the approved posts of 2,237 while 5,184 medical technologists are working against the approved posts of 7,920.





The government has employed health workers of vaccination programs giving them one or two days training to collect samples from coronavirus patients.





''Only a working group of lab technologists could do the work properly. People with one or two-day training won't do it perfectly. That is why recruitment process has to begin soon,'' said Professor Robed Amin.







Professor Dr Iqbal Arslan of the Department of Biochemistry at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) said, ''The recruitment process of medical technologists was halted for 12 years due to a lawsuit. The lawsuit has been withdrawn recently paving the way for recruitment. The government has begun the recruitment process.''





''People related with vaccination program are also capable of collecting samples and they did it in the past. It's true that we need more field-level workers at the moment,'' he added.





Recently, the health directorate has submitted a proposal to the government for recruiting 5,824 medical technologists and technicians.





''No doubt, we have lab shortages. However, we have to give importance on capacity building of labs and technicians,'' said Professor Dr Iqbal Arslan, who is also president of Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad (Swachip).





Replying to a query on lifting the lockdown if it was so early, he replied in the positive.







Dr Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin, president of Bangladesh Medical Association, said, "The Health Minister is going to sit with all tomorrow (Sunday). Hopefully all the issues will be discussed there.''





''We have scarcity of medical technologists. They collect samples and do necessary activities. So we have to solve the crisis,'' he added.





Bangladesh government recently has decided to recruit 2000 doctors and 6000 nurses in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.





Bangladesh has reported first case of coronavirus on March 8 while the first case on March 18. The bug has so far taken the lives of 175 people and infected 8,790 individuals.





As per data of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), around 75,000 samples have been tested till May 2.







Health experts warn that the coming days (next 15 days) are very crucial for Bangladesh.





COVID-19, which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has so far killed at least 2,42,000 people across the country and infected more than 3,446,000 people in 210 countries and territories.





