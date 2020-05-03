Coronavirus: Global death toll reaches 244,772





The highly infectious coronavirus has claimed lives of 244,772 people globally as of Sunday morning.





Of the currently infected 2,130,230 patients, 2,079,372 are in mild condition, which is 98 percent, according to Worldometer.





Meanwhile, 50,858 of the currently infected patients are in serious condition, and their percentage is only two.





Since it was first reported in China in December last year, coronavirus has infected 3,483,888 people globally, the Worldometer data shows.





So far, 1,108,886 people have recovered from COVID-19.





The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.





Meanwhile, the USA has confirmed 67,444 deaths and 1,160,774 cases while Spain reported 25,100 deaths and 245,567 cases till Sunday.





Italy, the worst-hit European country, has recorded deaths 28,710 and 209,328 cases.





France, on the other hand, has reported 28,131 deaths and 168,396 cases. In the UK, authorities have reported 28,131 deaths among 182,260 confirmed cases.





The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 212 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.





In Bangladesh, the country has so fir confirmed 175 deaths and 8790 coronavirus cases.

