Missing journalist Shafiqul Islam rescued at Benapole





Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) rescued missing journalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol from Sadipur border area at Benapole early Sunday.





Kajol, editor of Dainik Pokkhokal, had gone missing after he came of out of its office at Hatirpool in the capital on March 10.





BGB Commander Habilder Ashekh Ali of Raghunathpur BGB Camp, said a patrol team rescued Kajol from a field in the area at night and handed him over to police.





Mamun Khan, officer-in-charge of Benapole Port Police Station, said Kajol talked to his son, Manorom Palak, around 3am over phone.





His family members are on the way to Benapole from Dhaka to receive Kajol, the OC added.





His wife, Julia Ferdousi Nayan, filed a general diary on March 11 and demanded the authorities concerned ensure his safe return at a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club on March 13.





On March 22, the Amnesty International urged the authorities to immediately disclose the fate and whereabouts of the journalist and release him "if he is under state custody" without any further delay.





Meanwhile, Article 19, a UK-based human rights organisation, also expressed concern over Kajol's disappearance.





A day before his disappearance, the police registered a case under the Digital Security Act against journalist Kajol and 31 others. They were accused of publishing “false, offensive and defamatory” information on Facebook.

Leave Your Comments