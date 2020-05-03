Published:  10:46 AM, 03 May 2020

COVID-19 deaths in US top 65,000

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States topped 65,000 on Saturday morning, reaching 65,244 as of 12:00 a.m. (1600 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 1,106,373 cases have been reported in the country, according to the CSSE.
The state of New York suffered the most, with 308,314 cases and 24,039 deaths. Other hardest-hit states included New Jersey with 7,538 deaths, Michigan with 3,866 deaths, and Massachusetts with 3,716 deaths, the data showed.


