Chinese mainland reports 2 new confirmed COVID-19 cases





Chinese health authority said Sunday that it received reports of two new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Saturday.





One was an imported case reported in Shanghai and the other was a domestically transmitted case in Shanxi Province, the National Health Commission said in a daily report.





No deaths or suspected cases were reported Saturday on the mainland, the commission said.





Altogether 28 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery Saturday, while the number of severe cases dropped by three to 34.





As of Saturday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 82,877, including 531 patients who were still being treated and 77,713 people who had been discharged after recovery, the commission said.





Altogether 4,633 people had died of the disease, it said.





By Saturday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,672 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,221 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 451 were being treated with six in severe conditions. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.





The commission said that 10 people, including nine from abroad, were still suspected of being infected with the virus.





According to the commission, 7,539 close contacts were still under medical observation after 882 people were discharged from medical observation on Saturday.





Also on Saturday, 12 new asymptomatic cases were reported on the mainland. No cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases, and 33 such cases, including 16 from abroad, were discharged from medical observation, according to the commission.





The commission said 968 asymptomatic cases, including 98 from abroad, were still under medical observation.





By Saturday, 1,039 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 432 in Taiwan including six deaths.





A total of 864 patients in Hong Kong, 38 in Macao, and 324 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.









