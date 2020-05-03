COVID-19: PM’s videoconference with Rangpur division Monday





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a videoconference with the public representatives and officials of the districts in Rangpur division over COVID-19 issue on Monday.





The videoconference will be held at the Prime Minister’s official residence Ganobhaban at 11am, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said on Sunday.





The districts under the Rangpur division are Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Rangpur and Gaibandha.





Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and some private TV channels and radio stations will broadcast the videoconference live.





Earlier, the Prime Minister exchanged views with the public representatives and officials of 59 districts under Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Sylhet, Barishal, Mymensingh and Rajshahi divisions in six phases.

