Coronavirus: 113 policemen infected in 24 hours





A total of 113 members of Bangladesh Police were infected with coronavirus in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With the latest cases of infection, the number of total infected policemen stood at 854 until this morning.

Besides, five members of law enforcement agencies died from COVID-19, according to the Police Headquarters.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases as a total of 449 policemen of DMP tested positive for coronavirus.

Currently, 1,250 policemen are in quarantine while 315 being treated at isolation units.

Besides, 57 patients made full recovery, it said.

Members of the Bangladesh Police, Armed Forces, and Rapid Action Battalion (Rab), along with other agencies have been jointly working to ensure social distancing across the country.

Assistant Inspector General (AIG- Media) of the Police Headquarters Md Sohel Rana said they are trying to ensure the protection of police members.

Bangladesh has so far recorded 8,790 cases and 175 deaths from the coronavirus.

Considering the worsening coronavirus situation, the government is about to extend the ongoing general holidays again till May 16 in a bid to prevent the transmission of the deadly virus.

