Relief distributed on behalf of Law Ministe





Relief materials have been distributed among jobless poor people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Kasba upazila of Brahmanbaria. Some 900 families of Madla village under Bayek union of the upazila got daily essentials on Sunday.







Kasba Upazila Parishad Chairman Rashedul Kawser Bhuiyan distributed the relief items among the distressed people at the ground of Advocate Sirajul Haque High School at Madla village.





Bayek Union Parishad Chairman Al Mamun Bhuiyan, Bayek Union Awami League President Shahriar Kabir, General Secretary Professor Nazrul, Kasba Upazila Chhatra League Joint Convener Kazi Manik, former Senior Vice President Mohammad Ibrahim, Bayek Union Chhatra League President Saddam Hossain and General Secretary Sujan Mahmdu were also present on the occasion.





--- Ashiqur Rahman Mito, Brahmanbaria

Leave Your Comments