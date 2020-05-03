Corona cases in Bangladesh top 9,455 with 665 more fresh detections









Coronavirus cases in Bangladesh jumped to 9,455 as a record number of 665 people were diagnosed with the virus infections in the last 24 hours till Sunday.

The death toll from the virus in the country rose to 177 with two more deaths being reported during the period from its infection.

Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), came up with the disclosure in the daily online health bulletin, held at the Management Information System (MIS) in the afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, several coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 5,368 samples, she added.

Considering the worsening coronavirus situation, the government has decided to extend the ongoing general holidays again till May 16 in a bid to prevent the transmission of the deadly virus.









The highly infectious coronavirus has claimed lives of 244,772 people globally as of Sunday morning.









Of the currently infected 2,130,230 patients, 2,079,372 are in mild condition, which is 98 percent, according to worldometer.





Meanwhile, 50,858 of the currently infected patients are in serious condition, and their percentage is only two.









Since it was first reported in China in December last year, coronavirus has infected 3,483,888 people globally, the worldometer data shows.





So far, 1,108,886 people have recovered from COVID-19.





The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

