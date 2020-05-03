Light to moderate rain likely across the country









Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind at many places of the country in 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.





“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Chattogram division; at a few places over Barishal and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Rangpur and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy falls at some places over the country,” said a met office bulletin issued this morning here.





Day and night temperature may rise by (1-2) degrees Celsius over the country, the bulletin added.





The highest temperature yesterday was recorded 34.0 degrees Celsius at Rangamati in Chattogram and today’s minimum temperature was 19.8 degrees Celsius at Badalgachhi in Rajshahi.





Maximum rainfall in the last 24 hours as of 6 am today was recorded 85 millimeters (mm) at Mymensingh in Mymensingh division.





The sun sets at 6:29 pm today and rises at 5:22 am tomorrow in Dhaka.

