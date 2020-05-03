Published:  04:30 PM, 03 May 2020

Coronavirus: Three more get infected in Thakurgaon

Three more people got infected with coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours  until Saturday evening.

Civil Surgeon Dr Mahfujar Rahman said two men and a woman found positive for the virus in a test at the laboratory of M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.

The number of total coronavirus cases in the district is now 19, he added.

Among the newly infected two are from Haripur upazila and another is from Baliadangi upazila.

Bangladesh has so fir confirmed 175 deaths and 8790 coronavirus cases.


