Three held for killing contractor in Rangpur









Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP) arrested three persons, who are construction workers, for reportedly murdering a contractor from different areas of the metropolis last night.





“The arrested construction workers are: Shah Jamal,35, of Dakshin Sheikh Para, Abul Hossain, 40, of Robertsonganj Mandalpara and Marjina Begum, 28, of Satmatha Rail Gate in the city,” a press release said this afternoon.





Earlier, Tazhat Thana police of RpMP recovered body of contractor Entaz Miah, 60, of Madhya Sheikh Para area in the metropolis from a maize field near his house in Sheikh Para area under Tazhat Thana of RpMP on Friday.





Later, Imran Hossain, son of the deceased, filed a murder case with Tazhat Thana police of RpMP in this connection.





Police first arrested Shah Jamal and then, as per his confession, the two others, from different areas of the metropolis.





“Investigation into the case continues,” the release added.





Leave Your Comments