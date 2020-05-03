Published:  04:41 PM, 03 May 2020

US coronavirus deaths climb by 1,435 in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

US coronavirus deaths climb by 1,435 in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Coronavirus deaths in the United States climbed by 1,435 in the past 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed Saturday, bringing the total number of fatalities to more than 66,000.

The Baltimore-based university had recorded more than 1.1 million cases in the country as of 8:30 pm Saturday (0030 GMT Sunday), with 66,224 deaths, a two percent rise from a day earlier.

The United States has by far the highest death toll of any country in the global pandemic.



Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From World

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »