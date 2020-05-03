More Europeans return home from Bangladesh





More European citizens, including 46 Swedish nationals and residents, left Dhaka on Saturday night by a chartered flight.

The European Union (EU) Delegation in Bangladesh organised the chartered flight which allowed Europeans, including 46 Swedish nationals and residents, to return to Europe.





Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Charlotta Schlyter, together with German Ambassador Peter Fahrenholtz, French Ambassador Jean-Marin Schuh and EU Ambassador Rensje Teerink, went to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to see them off, according to Swedish Embassy in Dhaka.

The Embassy of Sweden in Dhaka on Sunday thanked the EU Delegation, Qatar Airways and the government of Bangladesh for making this departure possible.

Leave Your Comments