What Dhaka is talking about





Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for Italian club Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo posted a picture on his FB page with a caption "Keep strong guys! Let's go". The photo has already received 1.1M reaction many fans are loving it through comments. "Good luck" Acharya, fb











Popular Bangladeshi actress Nusrat Faria posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Beautiful" AF Mohammad, fb









Facebook user Meghna Boby Basumallick posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Mind blowing" Srikanta Chinara, fb











Popular Bangladeshi televisionactor Tawsif Mahbub sheared a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Nice" Nasir Hossain, fb



Leave Your Comments