Worldwide waffling





Amazon has said that complete COVID-19 lockdown in India since March 24 due to which the e-commerce giant was allowed to sell only groceries and other essential items has resulted in the biggest revenue impact in any country in the international market.The Indian government has directed the e-commerce platforms to sell only essential goods during the lockdown period that is on till May 3, while it has allowed the opening of stand-alone retail shops in a bid to ease lockdown restrictions.









Apple, like other technology firms, has been hit hard by the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. There have been speculations that Apple may defer the launch of its iPhone 12 series. CEO Tim Cook on late Thursday responded to questions on the new products."New products are our lifeblood. We're continuing to work. [...] As you can tell from what we did this quarter despite the environment, we have our head down and are working because we know our customers want the products that we've got. They're even more important in these times," said Cook in earnings call for the second quarter of 2020.On supply chain issues, Cook explained that its products are made everywhere and the company doesn't rely on one source for manufacturing.









An Illinois woman inspired by pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy theory videos traveled to New York City on Wednesday with more than a dozen illegal knives and threatened to kill former Vice President Joe Biden, according to police and her own social media posts. New York police officers arrested dancer Jessica Prim, 37, on Wednesday after she began to act strangely on a city pier. In a live video Prim posted on Facebook of her arrest, she ranted about saving children and claimed she had come to New York because of an internet conspiracy theory video about a "cabal" of pedophile Democrats.











Domestic financial markets - including the equity, debt and currency segments - remained shut on Friday, May 1 for Maharashtra Day. Trading in the markets will resume on Monday, May 4. In the four-day holiday-truncated trading week, on account of the Maharashtra Day holiday on Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex equity market benchmark added 2,390.4 points - or 7.63 per cent - while the rupee strengthened 1.78 per cent to return to 75 levels from 76 against the US dollar. The recent recovery was in tandem with global markets, where investors remained optimistic about the development of treatment for COVID-19, which has pushed world business into a standstill.



