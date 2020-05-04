Diner Sheshe





"When I was 6, I was half asleep when I felt my cousin brother's hand touching my breasts. I just laid there still, but I never spoke to him after that. When I was 13, another cousin did the same thing. He felt me up while I was lying down. I pushed his hands away and moved to another bed.





I felt disgusted and scared. I stopped talking to him as well. I needed to tell someone, so I told my elder sister. She tried consoling me but that didn't help; it just made me angrier.





The assault didn't stop there. When I was 15, I'd walk home from school every day. It was a 45 minute walk- and it was the scariest 45 minutes of every single day. I was eve-teased, bullied and followed almost every other day. Once, on my way home, this gang of bike riders spanked my butt and rode off.





Then when I turned 18, I had yet another encounter with an assaulter. He grabbed my face from behind and squeezed and groped my breasts. I froze in fear for a moment, and then screamed as loudly as I could, wanting to rip him apart. But then he pushed me to the ground and ran away. I just sat there, crying.





I was furious- why was this constantly happening with me? I decided to tell my mom about it. She was angry and wanted to speak to the relatives responsible for it, but we haven't met them since. I still felt like I needed to vent to someone who'd empathize with me and not just let it pass. So I told a friend who I trusted, but his response was the worst. He told me I'm too weak to stand up for myself, so I shouldn't bother- it broke me.





That's when I started writing. It helped me express all the anger. I penned everything down. I started following feminist pages on social media and for almost a year, I spent most of my time reading positive and empowering thoughts, meditating and then venting out words on paper -- that was my therapy.I will fight, but it'll only make a difference if someone fights with me. Will you?"





Humans of Bombay, Fb

