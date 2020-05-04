Turkey 'will run out of dollars by July', economists warn



Turkey is burning through its reserves of foreign currency in a futile attempt to prop up the collapsing lira, and may run out of US dollars by July, economists told Arab News on Saturday.





Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also facing a double economic challenge from the coronavirus pandemic the soaring cost of lockdowns and movement restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, and the fact that COVID-19 will prevent the usual summer tourist boom.





The Turkish lira has lost 14 percent of its value since January, and about 36 percent over the past two years. Last week it plunged past the psychologically significant level of seven to the US dollar.





In response, Turkey's central bank has supplied $32 billion in foreign reserves for state banks to support the lira in the first four months of this year, the same as the whole of last year.







The central bank's own hard currency reserves fell to $25.9 billion in mid-April from about $40 billion at the start of the year.





One foreign exchange trader estimated that the central bank's reserves fell into negative territory last week, by $2 billion. "No country can withstand such rapid reserve losses for a long time," the trader said.







Analysts at TD Securities have estimated that Turkey may run out foreign currency reserves as early as July if the pressure on its currency keeps intensifying.





